13D Management LLC Invests $6.87 Million in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,000. Wix.com makes up about 3.6% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned 0.15% of Wix.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $89.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

