13D Management LLC Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

13D Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000. New Relic comprises 2.6% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.12% of New Relic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of New Relic by 8.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,241,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 11.6% in the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after acquiring an additional 261,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $74,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEWR. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

