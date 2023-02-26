13D Management LLC Trims Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

13D Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. LivePerson accounts for 2.3% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.63% of LivePerson worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 67.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 665.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LivePerson by 187.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LPSN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

LivePerson Trading Down 5.7 %

LivePerson Profile

LPSN stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Featured Stories

