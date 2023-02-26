15,032 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after buying an additional 3,888,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of T opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

