1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 3.76% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $44,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 182,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 318,018 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 458,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 451,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $43.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

