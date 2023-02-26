1607 Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 63,463 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.73% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PPT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $4.08.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement
Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.