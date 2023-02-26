1607 Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 63,463 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.73% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PPT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

