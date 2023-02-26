1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $15.71 Million Position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,128,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,992 shares during the quarter. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund accounts for 1.2% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 23.33% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEQ. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $72,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,362,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 60,233 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEQ opened at $5.25 on Friday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.