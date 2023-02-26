1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 29,420 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,426,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 98,667 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 203,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GF opened at $9.06 on Friday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

About The New Germany Fund

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.0431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 9.68%.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

