1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 178,400 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust accounts for about 1.6% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $21,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BOE stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

