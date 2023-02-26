1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $66,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $105,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $116,000.

MYI stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

