1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

INTC opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

