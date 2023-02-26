1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,826 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.3 %

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

FL opened at $42.90 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

