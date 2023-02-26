1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period.

Get SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF alerts:

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:EMTL opened at $40.59 on Friday. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.