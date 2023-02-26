1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,381 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 2.9% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 205,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.