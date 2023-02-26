1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 518.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 55,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ARLO stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARLO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

