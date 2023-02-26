1623 Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

1623 Capital LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GFL Environmental accounts for about 2.3% of 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,252,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,858,000 after acquiring an additional 431,695 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,809,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,089,000 after acquiring an additional 442,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,688,000 after acquiring an additional 442,574 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,837 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 128.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of GFL opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.51. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

