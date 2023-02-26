204,500 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 204,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.18% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 487.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $207,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ADX opened at $15.24 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 1,940 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $121,098.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

(Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

