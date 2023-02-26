24,400 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Acquired by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

