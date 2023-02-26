33,914 Shares in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHD. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 54,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 103,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 20.9% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 121,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

