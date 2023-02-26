41,372 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,372 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 143.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $103.64 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.25.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.