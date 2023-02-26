495 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.2 %

AZO stock opened at $2,540.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,446.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2,365.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

