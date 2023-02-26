5,817 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 368,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,125,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,782,000 after acquiring an additional 276,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Tenable Stock Down 0.5 %

TENB stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,635 shares of company stock worth $1,022,036 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.