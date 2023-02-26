86,821 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Acquired by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Green Plains comprises 1.4% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,742,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 330,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Plains by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark purchased 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

