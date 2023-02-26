98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.