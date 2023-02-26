99,700 Shares in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Bought by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Annandale Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Conn’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Conn’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 50.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conn’s Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Douglas H. Martin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,666.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.33. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.62 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

