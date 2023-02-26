Aave Market Capitalization Hits $1.13 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $80.18 or 0.00345736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $56.96 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aave

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official website is aave.com.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

