Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $324.79.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $266.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $345.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

