ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $8.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -187.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

