ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 702,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -187.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 916,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $4,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 69.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 395,637 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

