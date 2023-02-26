Achain Tops 1-Day Volume of $224,071.23 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $224,071.23 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005096 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001195 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.