Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHLGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $43.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHL has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.