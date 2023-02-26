Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th.
Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $43.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.