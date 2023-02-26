Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $43.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

ACHL has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

