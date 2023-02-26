ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADVA Optical Networking Trading Up 0.7 %

ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at €22.94 ($24.40) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.63. ADVA Optical Networking has a one year low of €14.10 ($15.00) and a one year high of €23.04 ($24.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

