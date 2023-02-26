Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $124.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 3.4 %

WMS stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $79.90 and a 52 week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

