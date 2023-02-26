aelf (ELF) Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $158.01 million and $129.70 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004508 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001940 BTC.

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

