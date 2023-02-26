AGNC Investment Corp. Plans Feb 23 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a feb 23 dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 64.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.9 %

AGNC opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

