Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,637 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 1.22% of Agree Realty worth $73,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Agree Realty by 45.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,649,000 after purchasing an additional 979,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after buying an additional 750,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,466,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $62.63 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

