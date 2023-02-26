Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 18.8 %

ATSG stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

