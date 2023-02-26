Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 18.8 %
ATSG stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $34.54.
Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
