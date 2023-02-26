Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.33. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 198,935 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.