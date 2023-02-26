Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.33. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 198,935 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

