Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $43.61 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $902.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $46,296.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $46,296.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,342 shares of company stock valued at $178,670. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 463,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 104,828 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

