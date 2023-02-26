Aleph Zero Price Tops $1.53 on Top Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00006564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $295.69 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 199,044,367 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

