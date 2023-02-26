Aleph Zero Price Tops $1.63 on Major Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $324.20 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00006928 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 199,111,792 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

