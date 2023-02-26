Aleph Zero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.99 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00006949 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $321.22 million and $2.99 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 199,111,792 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

