Alight (NYSE:ALIT) PT Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Alight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

