Allakos (ALLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th.

Allakos Stock Down 6.3 %

Allakos stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. Allakos has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 163.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About Allakos

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

