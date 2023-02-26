Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

