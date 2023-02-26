Allstate Corp Acquires 197 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,847 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.9 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.97. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,573,490 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

