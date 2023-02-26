Allstate Corp Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

AJG stock opened at $184.73 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $202.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,771. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

