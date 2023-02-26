Allstate Corp Buys Shares of 3,443 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $406.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $501.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.03.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

