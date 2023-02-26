Allstate Corp Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 13,579.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Trimble by 91.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 402,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 492.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 1,817.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 348,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 330,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of TRMB opened at $51.78 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

