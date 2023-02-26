Allstate Corp Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 11.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Corning by 4.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Corning by 115.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 83,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 44,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corning by 52.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE GLW opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

